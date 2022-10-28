Home Business

Markets climb in early trade on buying in Reliance, banking counters

The 30-share BSE benchmark climbed 261.95 points to 60,018.79. On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 68.85 points to 17,805.80.

Published: 28th October 2022 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2022 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty,

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmarks traded with gains in early trade on Friday helped by buying in index major Reliance Industries and banking counters along with fresh foreign fund inflows.

Extending its previous day's rally, the 30-share BSE benchmark climbed 261.95 points to 60,018.79. On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 68.85 points to 17,805.80.

In the Sensex pack, Reliance Industries, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, Maruti and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the major winners.

Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, Nestle and ICICI Bank were among the laggards. Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong traded lower. Wall Street had ended on a mixed note on Thursday.

The BSE benchmark had climbed 212.88 points or 0.36 per cent to settle at 59,756.84 on Thursday. The Nifty advanced 80.60 points or 0.46 per cent to end at 17,736.95.

"In India, even though valuations look high from a short-term perspective, there are favourable factors that can take the market higher.

The important positive is the decline in the US 10-year bond yield to below 4 per cent which will persuade FPIs to buy rather than sell in the near-term. Encouraging Q2 results will provide fodder to the bulls," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.8 per cent lower at USD 96.18 per barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers on Thursday as they bought shares worth Rs 2,818.40 crore, as per exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Equity benchmarks Index Sensex BSE NSE Nifty
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses 'Chintan Shivir' of Home Ministers of states in Surajkund, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (PTI)
PM Modi moots idea of "One Nation, One Uniform" for police .
The Indian women's cricket team. (Photo | Jay Shah Twitter)
Pay equity: BCCI announces equal match fee for its men and women cricketers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Usha School of Athletics employee found hanging in hostel
 

Pontiff Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru. (File Photo)
694-page charge sheet filed against Murugha Math seer booked under POCSO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp