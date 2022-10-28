Maruti shares climb nearly 6 per cent after earnings announcement

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Maruti Suzuki India on Friday jumped nearly 6 per cent after the company reported an over four-fold increase in consolidated net profit in the second quarter that ended September 2022.

The stock climbed 4.95 per cent to settle at Rs 9,494.10 apiece on the BSE.

During the day, it rallied 5.54 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 9,548. On the NSE, it jumped 5.59 per cent to end at Rs 9,548 apiece.

The company's market valuation climbed Rs 13,534.83 crore to Rs 2,86,797.83 crore on the BSE. It was the biggest gainer on both the Sensex and Nifty.

ALSO READ | Grand slam: Maruti Suzuki’s Grand Vitara comes in three variants, including strong hybrid

On Friday, Maruti Suzuki India reported an over four-fold increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,112.5 crore in the second quarter that ended on September 30, 2022, riding on record sales.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 486.9 crore in the same period last fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing.

ALSO READ | Indo-Japan tie positive for manufacturing sector: Maruti Suzuki Chairman Bhargava

Total revenue from operations was at Rs 29,942.5 crore as against Rs 20,550.9 crore in the year-ago period. Maruti Suzuki said it sold a total of 5,17,395 vehicles during the quarter, its highest ever in any quarter.

NEW DELHI: Shares of Maruti Suzuki India on Friday jumped nearly 6 per cent after the company reported an over four-fold increase in consolidated net profit in the second quarter that ended September 2022. The stock climbed 4.95 per cent to settle at Rs 9,494.10 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it rallied 5.54 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 9,548. On the NSE, it jumped 5.59 per cent to end at Rs 9,548 apiece. The company's market valuation climbed Rs 13,534.83 crore to Rs 2,86,797.83 crore on the BSE. It was the biggest gainer on both the Sensex and Nifty. ALSO READ | Grand slam: Maruti Suzuki’s Grand Vitara comes in three variants, including strong hybrid On Friday, Maruti Suzuki India reported an over four-fold increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,112.5 crore in the second quarter that ended on September 30, 2022, riding on record sales. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 486.9 crore in the same period last fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing. ALSO READ | Indo-Japan tie positive for manufacturing sector: Maruti Suzuki Chairman Bhargava Total revenue from operations was at Rs 29,942.5 crore as against Rs 20,550.9 crore in the year-ago period. Maruti Suzuki said it sold a total of 5,17,395 vehicles during the quarter, its highest ever in any quarter.