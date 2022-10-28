'No student left behind': Veranda, TNSDC join hands to train students to become job-ready

By PTI

CHENNAI: Education technology company Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd has signed a 'memorandum of agreement' with the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation aimed at providing skill development and career guidance to students in government colleges, the company said on Friday.

Through this partnership, the company would not only help students acquire industry-based skills to become job-ready but also expand the company's 'No Student Is Left Behind' mission.

Courses would be provided to students under the Tamil Nadu government's 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme which aims to train 10 lakh youth every year, a press release from Veranda Learning Solutions said.

"We are excited to partner with TNSDC in its mission to provide skill development courses to students across government colleges to help 10 lakh youth secure industry jobs annually," Veranda Learning Solutions chairman and executive director Kalpathi S Suresh said.

"We are pleased to play our part in the Naan Mudhalvan scheme and are very encouraged by the number of students enrolling into our courses. Among the courses we are offering, it is interesting to note that cloud computing and data analytics are popular," he said.

