OPPO India becomes fastest-growing vendor

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chinese mobile maker OPPO has become the fastest-growing mobile manufacturer among the top five players in India, according to the Q3, 2022, shipment report by Canalys. The report says OPPO India has showcased sustained momentum throughout the year with 14% YoY growth and 7.1 million shipments in Q3, 2022.

“We have expanded our connection with our customers through a product ecosystem that makes their life convenient. Our YoY steady growth is a testament of our consumers’ love for what OPPO brings to its products. We will continue to push the boundaries in technology and innovation to build cutting-edge devices for the Indian market,” said Damyant Singh Khanoria, chief marketing officer, OPPO India.

The company said it has worked towards ensuring their users experience 5G immediately after its implementation in India. The brand has built an ecosystem of 5G devices across different segments, which support 5G on a non-standalone network. OPPO India also started working on updating the F21 Pro 5G and the K10 5G devices to support a standalone network since the beginning of September 2022 and complete the over-the-air (OTA) update in line with the 5G rollout. Over the years, OPPO India has launched a strong portfolio of devices across price segments featuring best-in-class technology to ensure users stay ahead of the curve.

