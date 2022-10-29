Home Business

BoAt raises Rs 500 crore, postpones IPO plan; may reconsider listing in 12-18 months 

Imagine Marketing, the parent company of audio & wearables brand boAt, has raised Rs 500 crore from existing shareholder, a Warburg Pincus affiliate, and new investor Malabar Investments. 

Published: 29th October 2022 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2022 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

boAt Audio logo.(Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Imagine Marketing, the parent company of audio & wearables brand boAt, has raised Rs 500 crore from existing shareholders, a Warburg Pincus affiliate, and new investor Malabar Investments. 

With this fundraising, it has put on hold IPO plan and is likely to reconsider listing in next 12-18 months, as per a source. Earlier, it had filed a draft prospectus with the Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for a Rs 2,000 crore initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO consisted of a fresh issue of shares of up to Rs 900 crore and an offer for sale of shares up to Rs 1,100 crore. boAt’s plans to delay its IPO at a time when major start-ups like Oyo and PharmEasy are least enthusiastic to go public due to tough market and record fall in the valuation and share prices of  listed firms such as Zomato, Paytm and PolicyBazaar. boAT said the fundraising will fuel expansion into the fast-growing smartwatches category while cementing leadership in personal audio.

“The firm is raising Rs 500 crore from its existing shareholder, an affiliate of Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity fund and new investor Malabar Investments,” the company said in a statement. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Imagine Marketing boAt Malabar Investments Warburg Pincus affiliate
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp