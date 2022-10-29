Forex kitty falls further by USD 3.84 billion to USD 524.5 billion, lowest since July 2020

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s foreign exchange reserves dropped by USD 3.847 billion to USD 524.52 billion for the week ending October 21, according to the data released the RBI on Friday. The overall reserves had dropped by USD 4.50 billion to USD 528.37 billion in the previous reporting week, and have been falling for several months now. Forex kitty had reached an all-time high of USD 645 billion in October 2021.

Reserves have been falling as the RBI deploys the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments. Foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, saw a drop of USD 3.593 billion to USD 465.075 billion during the week to October 21, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI on Friday.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves. Gold reserves saw a decline of USD 247 million in value to USD 37.206 billion, it said. The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by USD 7 million to USD 17.44 billion, the apex bank said.

India’s reserve position with the IMF was down by USD14 million to USD 4.799 billion in the reporting week, the RBI data showed. Experts have maintained the RBI has used a lot of forex reserve for checking fall of rupee, which has depreciated by nearly 11% since the beginning of the year. However, the RBI Governor in his September Monetary policy statement had said two-third of the fall in reserve during current fiscal is for valuation changes arising from an appreciating US dollar and higher US bond yields.

NEW DELHI: India’s foreign exchange reserves dropped by USD 3.847 billion to USD 524.52 billion for the week ending October 21, according to the data released the RBI on Friday. The overall reserves had dropped by USD 4.50 billion to USD 528.37 billion in the previous reporting week, and have been falling for several months now. Forex kitty had reached an all-time high of USD 645 billion in October 2021. Reserves have been falling as the RBI deploys the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments. Foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, saw a drop of USD 3.593 billion to USD 465.075 billion during the week to October 21, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI on Friday. Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves. Gold reserves saw a decline of USD 247 million in value to USD 37.206 billion, it said. The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by USD 7 million to USD 17.44 billion, the apex bank said. India’s reserve position with the IMF was down by USD14 million to USD 4.799 billion in the reporting week, the RBI data showed. Experts have maintained the RBI has used a lot of forex reserve for checking fall of rupee, which has depreciated by nearly 11% since the beginning of the year. However, the RBI Governor in his September Monetary policy statement had said two-third of the fall in reserve during current fiscal is for valuation changes arising from an appreciating US dollar and higher US bond yields.