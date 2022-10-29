Home Business

Govt extends curbs on sugar exports till Oct 31, 2023 

Published: 29th October 2022 02:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2022 02:08 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government has extended restrictions on sugar exports till October 31 next year, a move aimed at increasing the availability of the commodity in the domestic market.

Earlier, the restrictions were imposed till October 31 this year.

"Restriction on export of sugar (raw, refined, and white sugar) is extended beyond October 31, 2022, till October 31, 2023, or until further orders, whichever is earlier. Other conditions will remain unchanged," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification dated October 28.

However, it said these restrictions will not be applicable to sugar being exported to the EU and the US under CXL and TRQ duty concession quotas.

A specified amount of sugar is exported to these regions under CXL and TRQ (tariff rate quota).

India has been the highest producer and the second largest exporter of sugar in the world in the current year.

