Social media companies will have to abide by local laws: Minister

Rakesh Kumar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after notifying the amended IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Amendment Rules, 2022, the government on Saturday said it (the IT Rules) is not about regulating social media intermediaries, but they must work with the government to achieve common objectives of safety and trust.

Information technology (IT) minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar addressing the press said the government wants to work with intermediaries for a safe internet as over 120 crore people deserve an open, safe and accountable internet. Therefore, the minister urged social media companies not to violate any rules.

“We believe the intermediaries must not or can’t violate Article 14, 19 and 21… the day they violate the rules, they no longer are intermediary,” said Chandrasekhar.

Government on Friday (October 28, 2022) notified new IT Rules, in which, a government-appointed Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) will look into complaints of contentious content.

Upon getting complaints about content from users, they will probe if the content fulfils the criteria of amended IT Rules 2021. Later, they can direct the intermediaries to remove the contents.

