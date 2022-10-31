How to make sense of inflation

Rajas Kelkar By

Express News Service

When it comes to money, nothing is more dangerous to you than inflation. While you sleep, your money loses value when the inflation rate rises each month. An army of experts is working around the clock to tackle the problem for you.

Since 2016, the Reserve Bank of India has made inflation-targeting a goal for the monetary policy. The consumer price inflation rate, or CPI, directly affecting your money, plays a central role in that effort. The monetary policy committee set up by the RBI keeps a tab on the minor bits of information that can give a direction to the inflation outlook.

The committee usually meets once every two months. The next regular monetary policy meeting is due in December 2022. However, the RBI has announced a special meeting in the first week of November 2022. These are challenging times. The committee has a job to do and would do whatever it takes to keep the financial system stable.

How can you track inflation

If future wealth concerns you, then tracking the direction of inflation is essential. It affects everything from your fixed deposit rates to equity asset prices. There are several ways you could track inflation. You can read RBI’s monetary policy report to understand the inflation outlook. If that is too much of a problem, you can read the literature (like this column) published in the newspapers or watch conversations on television related to the topic.

There is a plethora of indicators that could alert you on the topic. The onus is on you to figure out a way that suits your ability to make sense of the inflation data. When it comes to money, you can keep track of the surveys that RBI puts out on household expectations for inflation every quarter. That survey tells you the perception people have about prospects for inflation.

Similarly, RBI releases the data on the median forecasts by a team of professional forecasters. These are renowned economists and experts working outside the RBI. That is like the audience poll in the ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati series. You can rely on professional forecasters once a quarter to understand inflation. The RBI has put out an interesting working paper recently. It talks about using the news to track short-term and medium-term prices of tomatoes, onions and potatoes (TOP). The study compiles data from search and news trends and reconciles it with the inflation on the ground.

There is a direct correlation between the surge in news items on these topics and short-term inflation. That is an exciting thing for you to note and use. You already have access to the raw data on the prices of these three essential household items. You have to make a weekly note of their prices. Inflation rises if the overall trend is on an upswing for a month. If that rising trend persists for many months, interest rates will go up sooner than later. Globally, inflation has wreaked havoc in the US, Europe and other nations. In India, consumer price inflation was standard. While prices are rising, there are efforts made to keep them stable. For the first time in history, consumer prices in India are lower than in the US.

The challenge for India’s economy is to sustain the effort. In September 2022, the RBI survey of households’ median inflation perception rose to 10.2% from 9.3% in the year-ago period.

When the monetary policy committee meets this week, it will take note of that and the new data it could publish after the announcement. A working paper published by the International Monetary Policy lauds the communication effort of the RBI monetary policy committee.

The monetary policy decisions on 9 October 2020 during the pandemic and the governor’s specific statements on the duration of the ‘accommodative’ monetary policy stance helped calm nerves in the market, the paper says.

It argues that it also helped reduce market uncertainty and helped guide longer-term interest rates. It has advised the committee to stay on course. The inflation demon is here to stay and eat into your wealth. Your quest for knowledge will allow you to keep calm. You can certainly minimise the uncertainty that lies ahead.

Keep track of surveys

The RBI has put out an interesting working paper. It talks about using the news to track short-term and medium-term prices of tomatoes, onions and potatoes. The study compiles data from search and news trends.

Rajas Kelkar

(The author is editor-in-chief at www.moneyminute.in)

