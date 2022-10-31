Home Business

RBI imposes Rs 5 lakh penalty on LIC Housing Finance

The penalty has been imposed for non-compliance with certain provisions of the Housing Finance Companies Directions, 2010 issued by the National Housing Bank (NHB).

Published: 31st October 2022 11:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2022 11:21 PM   |  A+A-

A guard at RBI office

The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday imposed a penalty of Rs 5 lakh on LIC Housing Finance Ltd for non-compliance with certain provisions of the Housing Finance Companies Directions, 2010 issued by the National Housing Bank (NHB).

"This penalty has been imposed in exercise of powers vested in the RBI under the provisions of clause (b) of sub-section (1) of section 52A read with clause (aa) of sub-section (3) of section 49 of the National Housing Bank Act, 1987 (NHB Act)," a statement issued by the RBI said.

This action is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the company with its customers, the central bank clarified.

"After considering the company's reply to the notice, examination of additional submissions made by it and oral submissions made during the personal hearing, the RBI came to the conclusion that the charge of non-compliance with the aforesaid statutory directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty," the statement added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RBI Reserve Bank of India LIC Housing Finance Ltd
India Matters
Armed Forces personnel carry the dead body of a victim, recovered during a rescue operation after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi. (Photo | PTI)
Morbi bridge collapse: 47 kids among those dead, two-year-old Duruku Zhala the youngest
Local residents struggle to cross the flooded Ganeshapuram Subway in Vyasarapadi, following incessant rains, on November 1, 2022. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Two dead in rain-related incidents across Chennai; orange alert issued
Indian actress Rambha who recently met with a car accident in Canada. (Photo | Rambha Indrakumar Instagram)
Actor Rambha and her kids injured in car crash in Canada, daughter Sasha hospitalised
HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh. (File Photo))
Biggest risks currently are not economic disruptions but despotic governments: Deepak Parekh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp