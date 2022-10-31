Spotlight on Mid Cap Funds with large, mid-sized AUM

Home Business

In the last column, we commenced a discussion on Mid Cap Funds.

By Ashok Kumar
In the last column, we commenced a discussion on Mid Cap Funds. In this column, we shall turn the spotlight on some of the funds with larger and mid-sized Assets under Management (AUM). HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund has an AUM of R 34,227crore and its current Asset Allocation mix is almost 98% in equity with the residue in debt and cash or cash-equivalents.

Its current holdings are approximately13%in Large Cap, 76% in Mid Cap and 11% in Small Cap. 
The top holdings of this fund are in the finance, capital goods and chemical sectors. The returns recorded by this fund over a 3-year, 5-year and 7-year time period are 26.57%, 13.32% and 15.57%, respectively.

Kotak Emerging Equity Fund has an AUM of R21,935 crore and its current Asset Allocation mix is almost 94% in equity with the residue in debt and cash or cash-equivalents. Its current holdings are approximately 13%in Large Cap, 69% in Mid Cap, 17% in Small Cap and 6% in other equivalents. The top holdings of this fund are in the capital goods, chemical and consumer durables sectors.

The returns recorded by this fund over a 3-year, 5-year and 7-year time period are 28.96%, 15.87% and 17.42%, respectively. Axis Midcap Fund has an AUM of R19,504 crore and its current Asset Allocation mix is almost 88% in equity with the residue in debt and cash or cash-equivalents. Its current holdings are approximately 16% in Large Cap, 69% in Mid Cap, 3% in Small Cap and 12% in debt equivalents.

The top holdings of this fund are in the financial services, capital goods and consumer services sectors. The returns recorded by this fund over a 3-year, 5-year and 7-year time period are 25.69%, 17.36% and 15.77%, respectively.

DSP Midcap Fund has an AUM of R14,378 crore and its current Asset Allocation mix is almost 95% in equity with the residue in debt and cash or cash-equivalents. Its current holdings are approximately 13% in Large Cap, 70% in Mid Cap and 17% in Small Cap. The top holdings of this fund are in the consumer durables, industrial products and chemical sectors.

The returns recorded by this fund over a 3-year, 5-year and 7-year time period are 20.57%, 11.34% and 14.35%, respectively. Nippon India Growth Fund has an AUM of R13,225 crore and its current Asset Allocation mix is almost 95% in equity with the residue in debt and cash or cash-equivalents.

Its current holdings are approximately 23% in Large Cap, 72% in Mid Cap and 5% in Small Cap. The top holdings of this fund are in the banks, finance and beverages sectors. The returns recorded by this fund over a 3-year, 5-year and 7-year time period are 28.56%, 15.25% and 15.97%, respectively. Finally, as is the case with any equity asset, one needs to be patient and give mid-cap funds time to perform.    

Ashok Kumar
Head of LKW-India. He can be reached at ceolotus@hotmail.com

