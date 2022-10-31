Home Business

Tata Steel Q2 net profit plunges 90 per cent to Rs 1,297 crore for July-Sept quarter

Its total income during July-September 2022 stood at Rs 60,206.78 crore as against Rs 60,657.98 crore in the year-ago period.

Tata Steel

Tata Steel . (File photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Domestic steel giant Tata Steel on Monday reported a nearly 90 per cent drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,297 crore for the July-September quarter of 2023-23, dragged by higher expenses.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 12,547.70 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, Tata Steel said in a BSE filing.

The firm's total expenses rose to Rs 57,684.09 crore from Rs 47,239.63 crore earlier.

Homegrown Tata Steel is among the top steel producers in the world.

