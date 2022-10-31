Home Business

Wal-Mart India FY22 loss widens to Rs 299 crore; revenue up 7 per cent to Rs 5,350 crore

Wal-Mart India, in which Flipkart acquired 100 per cent interest in July 2020, had reported a net loss of Rs 200.80 crore in FY21.

Published: 31st October 2022 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2022 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Wal-Mart India Pvt Ltd, which operates Best Price Flipkart wholesale stores, has witnessed its loss widening to Rs 299.01 crore in FY22 despite its revenue from operations going up, according to financial data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler.

Wal-Mart India, in which Flipkart acquired 100 per cent interest in July 2020, had reported a net loss of Rs 200.80 crore in FY21.

The company's revenue in FY22 grew 6.9 per cent to Rs 5,349.98 crore as compared to Rs 5,004.88 crore for the financial year ended on March 31, 2021.

Its total income also went up 6.40 per cent to Rs 5,361.72 crore for the financial year that ended on March 31, 2022. It was Rs 5,038.75 crore in FY21.

Wal-Mart India's revenue from other income was at Rs 11.73 crore in FY22.

Its total expenses in FY22 were at Rs 5,660.74 crore, up 8.03 per cent in comparison to the previous year.

Flipkart Wholesale stores sell personal care products, home care appliances and laundry utilities besides staples, spices and snacks to kirana stores, hotels, restaurants and caterers (HoReCa), institutions and MSMEs.

As per the information available on its website, Wal-Mart India currently operates 29 Best Price Flipkart Wholesale stores and 2 fulfilment centres in 9 states across India.

Best Price Flipkart Wholesale is a business-to-business, cash and carry wholesale format, owned and operated by Wal-Mart India Pvt Ltd Flipkart Group is one of India's digital commerce leaders and includes group companies Flipkart, Flipkart Wholesale and Myntra.

It was acquired by US retail giant Walmart in May 2018 in a USD 16-billion deal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wal-Mart India net profits
India Matters
Armed Forces personnel carry the dead body of a victim, recovered during a rescue operation after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi. (Photo | PTI)
Morbi bridge collapse: 47 kids among those dead, two-year-old Duruku Zhala the youngest
Local residents struggle to cross the flooded Ganeshapuram Subway in Vyasarapadi, following incessant rains, on November 1, 2022. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Two dead in rain-related incidents across Chennai; orange alert issued
Indian actress Rambha who recently met with a car accident in Canada. (Photo | Rambha Indrakumar Instagram)
Actor Rambha and her kids injured in car crash in Canada, daughter Sasha hospitalised
HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh. (File Photo))
Biggest risks currently are not economic disruptions but despotic governments: Deepak Parekh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp