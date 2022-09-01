Labour participation marginally up at 47.5 per cent in April-June 2022

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) in urban areas has increased marginally to 47.5% during April-June 2022, as compared to 46.8% in the same period a year ago, according to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) report by National Statistical Office released on Wednesday.

While male participation has increased to 73.5% in the June quarter as compared to 73.1% in the year-ago period, female participation has increased from 46.8% to 47.5% during the concerned period.

LFPR is defined as the percentage of persons in the labour force (i.e. working or seeking or available for work) in the population.

On the other hand, WPR is defined as the percentage of employed persons in the population and the unemployment rate is defined as the percentage of persons unemployed among the persons in the labour force. WPR has also increased for all persons of age 15 years and above to 43.9% in the April-June period, 2022 as against 40.9% in the corresponding period a year ago. WPR has increased for males to 68.3% and for females to 18.9% in the quarter under review.

As for the unemployment rate, it has dropped from 12.6% in the June quarter last year to 7.6% in the same quarter this year. While male unemployment dropped to 7.1%, from 7.7% in the previous quarter, female unemployment was at 9.5%, compared to 10.1% in the previous quarter.

NEW DELHI: The Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) in urban areas has increased marginally to 47.5% during April-June 2022, as compared to 46.8% in the same period a year ago, according to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) report by National Statistical Office released on Wednesday. While male participation has increased to 73.5% in the June quarter as compared to 73.1% in the year-ago period, female participation has increased from 46.8% to 47.5% during the concerned period. LFPR is defined as the percentage of persons in the labour force (i.e. working or seeking or available for work) in the population. On the other hand, WPR is defined as the percentage of employed persons in the population and the unemployment rate is defined as the percentage of persons unemployed among the persons in the labour force. WPR has also increased for all persons of age 15 years and above to 43.9% in the April-June period, 2022 as against 40.9% in the corresponding period a year ago. WPR has increased for males to 68.3% and for females to 18.9% in the quarter under review. As for the unemployment rate, it has dropped from 12.6% in the June quarter last year to 7.6% in the same quarter this year. While male unemployment dropped to 7.1%, from 7.7% in the previous quarter, female unemployment was at 9.5%, compared to 10.1% in the previous quarter.