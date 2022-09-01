Home Business

Labour participation marginally up at 47.5 per cent in April-June 2022

WPR has increased for males to 68.3% and for females to 18.9% in the quarter under review.

Published: 01st September 2022 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2022 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Coal mine, Coal miners, Mine workers, Labourers, Electricity, Mine fields

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) in urban areas has increased marginally to 47.5% during April-June 2022, as compared to 46.8% in the same period a year ago, according to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) report by  National Statistical Office released on Wednesday.

While male participation has increased to 73.5% in the June quarter as compared to 73.1% in the year-ago period, female participation has increased from 46.8% to 47.5% during the concerned period.
LFPR is defined as the percentage of persons in the labour force (i.e. working or seeking or available for work) in the population. 

On the other hand, WPR is defined as the percentage of employed persons in the population and the unemployment rate is defined as the percentage of persons unemployed among the persons in the labour force. WPR has also increased for all persons of age 15 years and above to 43.9% in the April-June period, 2022 as against 40.9% in the corresponding period a year ago. WPR has increased for males to 68.3% and for females to 18.9% in the quarter under review.

As for the unemployment rate, it has dropped from 12.6% in the June quarter last year to 7.6% in the same quarter this year.  While male unemployment dropped to 7.1%, from 7.7% in the previous quarter, female unemployment was at 9.5%, compared to 10.1% in the previous quarter. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Labour Force Participation Rate Labour
India Matters
OPINION | How Bihar may impact 2024 Lok Sabha poll results
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
'Use and throw' culture seems to have influenced matrimonial relationships in Kerala: High Court
Founder of NDTV Prannoy Roy. (File Photo | PTI)
Roys says Adani needs IT approval for the conversion of warrants into stake in NDTV
(Express Illustrations)
Man booked under POCSO Act after police find estranged wife was minor at wedding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp