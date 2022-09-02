Home

FY23 GDP estimates slashed after unimpressive Q1 numbers

Experts are not buoyed by the April-June Gross Domestic Product (GDP) numbers, which are below the projection made by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the quarter.

Published: 02nd September 2022 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2022 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Stocks, BSE, Sensex, NSE, Stock Market

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Monika Yadav
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Experts are not buoyed by the April-June Gross Domestic Product (GDP) numbers, which are below the projection made by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the quarter. India recorded a GDP growth of 13.5% in the first quarter as against RBI’s estimates of 16.2%.

The euphoria over year-on-year double-digit GDP growth in the quarter dissipates as one looks at the data in detail so much so that research firms and agencies have revised India’s full-year GDP targets. The research team of SBI has cut India’s FY23 GDP estimate to 6.8% from 7.5% earlier. Moody’s has also lowered India’s 2022 GDP growth estimate from 8.8% to 7.7%. Kotak Securities points out that on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, real GDP growth contracted sharply by 9.6%.

It says the QoQ contraction was mainly due to government consumption contracting by 10.4% and investments contracting by 6.8%. Kotak Securities also pointed out that government consumption grew at a slower pace of 1.3% year-on-year against 4.8% in 4QFY22. The nominal GDP, or GDP at current prices, during the first quarter, grew by 26.7%, which Kotak Securities attribute to high inflation (mostly WPI). As compared to the pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter of FY20, real GDP growth and real gross value added (GVA) growth in 1QFY23 were quite weak at only 3.8% and 4.7%, respectively.

“Q1 2022-23 GDP growth is only 3.3% in 3 years. Instead of celebrating, we should actually be doing a serious introspection as to why we are standing still after 3 years and what policy actions are needed to put India on a high GDP growth path,” Subhash Chandra Garg, former Finance and Economic Affairs Secretary, said. SBI’s research report said the primary culprit behind less-than-expected growth was the growth in manufacturing sector which grew by a measly 4.8% in April-June.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GDP FY23 Gross Domestic Product
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp