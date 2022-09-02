Home Business

UPI logs 657 crore transactions of Rs 10.72 lakh crore in August

After breaching 600 crore level in July, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has clocked 657 crore transactions in August, a 5% month-on-month growth compared to the previous month.

Published: 02nd September 2022 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2022 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

UPI Payment apps

Image used for representational purpose only (File | Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  After breaching 600 crore level in July, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has clocked 657 crore transactions in August, a 5% month-on-month growth compared to the previous month. The transaction volume has crossed Rs 10.72 lakh crore in August. 

In June this year, nearly 586 crore transactions were made, totalling 10.14 lakh crore. According to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) data, the total transaction volume this year stands at Rs 77.94 lakh crore. This has already crossed the last year’s volume. In FY22, UPI facilitated over 4,600 crore transactions. 

Rajesh Mirjankar, MD and CEO of Kiya.ai, said, “UPI transactions reaching 657 crore in August 2022 is evidence of the popularity of UPI and being a preferred mode of payments by an increasing number of consumers.”

The growth in UPI volumes by nearly 100% year-on-year (YoY) and amounts transacted growing by 75% YoY is just the tip of the iceberg. With the acceptance of card payments via UPI, the transaction volumes are bound to grow strongly and the average value per transaction too will increase, he added.

NPCI also aims to process 1 billion transactions per day in the next few years.  Recently, RBI in its discussion paper on payments sought feedback from stakeholders on whether UPI transactions should be charged and subsequently it said that it is not considering any charges for services. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UPI UPI Payments Unified Payments Interface National Payments Corporation of India UPI transactions NPCI
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp