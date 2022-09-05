Home Business

Sensex gains over 280 points in early trade; Nifty above 17,600

From the Sensex pack, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra, ITC, HCL Technologies, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank and HDFC Bank were the major gainers in early trade.

Published: 05th September 2022 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2022 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Benchmark indices began the trade on a positive note on Monday, tracking gains in index majors Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank amid a mixed trend in global markets.

The BSE Sensex climbed 286.36 points to 59,089.69 in early trade.

Likewise, the NSE Nifty advanced 77.9 points to 17,617.35.

From the Sensex pack, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra, ITC, HCL Technologies, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank and HDFC Bank were the major gainers in early trade.

In contrast, Nestle, PowerGrid, Mahindra & Mahindra, Dr Reddy's and Hindustan Unilever were among the laggards in initial trade.

In the previous session on Friday, the BSE benchmark inched up 36.74 points or 0.06 per cent to settle at 58,803.33.

The Nifty dipped 3.35 points or 0.02 per cent to end at 17,539.45.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong were trading lower on Monday, while Shanghai quoted in the green in mid-session deals.

The US markets had ended lower on Friday.

Equities in Europe had ended on a higher note on Friday.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 1.9 per cent to USD 94.79 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth a net Rs 8.79 crore on Friday, as per exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex Nifty
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp