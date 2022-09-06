Home Business

IEX power trade volume grows 9 per cent MoM

Published: 06th September 2022 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2022 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The total trade volume of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) reported a 9 per cent month-on-month (MoM) growth to 7,805 MU (million units).

According to the data released by IEX, this comprised 6,517 MU in the conventional power market, 437 MU in the green power market, and 851 MU in the Renewable Energy Certificate Market or REC market.  

However, the total volume in August 2022 was 18 per cent lower on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.  The average clearing price in the Day Ahead market increased 2 per cent YoY, from Rs 5.06 per unit in August 2021 to  Rs 5.17 in August 2022.

“Supply-side constraints continued due to high prices of imported coal, fuel shortage and increased e-auction prices,” said an IEX statement.

As per the National Load Dispatch Centre data, energy consumption saw 1 per cent YoY growth at 130.4 BU during August.

 “While the national peak demand at 195 GW witnessed 2.6 per cent growth MoM basis, it was lower by 1 per cent YoY due to good monsoon spell,” said IEX.

