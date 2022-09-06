Paytm's loan distribution business scales to 6 million

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Fintech company Paytm on Tuesday said it disbursed 6 million loans during the two months ended August 2022, aggregating to loan disbursements of Rs 4,517 crore.

Loan disbursements through its platform continue to witness accelerated growth with an annualised run rate of over Rs 29,000 crore in August. "We continue to work with our partners to review the evolving macro environment and accordingly moderation may be expected in our growth," Paytm said.

The fintech unicorn said the total merchant GMV (gross merchandise value) processed through its platform for the two months ended August 2022 aggregated to Rs 2.10 lakh crore, marking a y-o-y growth of 72 per cent.

"We continue to strengthen our leadership in offline payments, with the deployment of 4.5 million devices at merchant stores across the country. With our subscription as a service model, the strong adoption of devices, drives higher payment volumes, subscription revenues as well as merchant loan distribution," it said.

On Paytm Super App, the firm said it continues to drive user engagement, with the average MTU (monthly transacting user) for the two months ended August 2022 at 78.8 million, registering a growth of 40 per cent y-o-y.

