Home Business

PlayStation hardware head leaves Sony after 36 years

The 60-year-old executive vice president spent over 36 years at Sony, and was instrumental behind the engineering for both the PlayStation 4 and 5 gaming consoles.

Published: 06th September 2022 06:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2022 06:49 PM   |  A+A-

The logo of Sony is seen at its showroom in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)

The logo of Sony is seen at its showroom in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

TOKYO: Sony Interactive Entertainment on Tuesday announced that its veteran PlayStation hardware chief Masayasu Ito, who joined the company in 1986, will leave on October 1 to spend a retired life.

The 60-year-old executive vice president spent over 36 years at Sony, and was instrumental behind the engineering for both the PlayStation 4 and 5 gaming consoles.

According to Engadget, Ito was transferred to the console division in 2000. He later became the Executive Vice President of Hardware Engineering and Operation and representative director of Sony Interactive Entertainment.

In a recent blog, he said that the company began conceptualizing PS5 in 2015, "and we've spent the past five years designing and developing the console".

"We felt it was inevitable to make a generational leap in terms of performance in order to deliver a new, next-generation gaming experience. However, to do so, we had to balance every aspect of the system, from focusing on reducing the noise level to enhancing the cooling capacity, more than ever before," said Ito.

The Japanese tech giant said late last month it is increasing the price of PS5 in select markets due to the global economic environment, including high inflation rates.

The new recommended retail price (RRP) is coming in select markets across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), as well as Canada.

"The global economic environment is a challenge that many of you around the world are no doubt experiencing. We're seeing high global inflation rates, as well as adverse currency trends, impacting consumers and creating pressure on many industries," Jim Ryan, President and CEO, Sony Interactive Entertainment, said in a blogpost.

The PS5 was launched in India for Rs 39,990 for the Digital Edition and Rs 49,990 for the Blu-ray version.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sony Interactive Entertainment PlayStation hardware chief Masayasu Ito Retirement
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp