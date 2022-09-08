Home Business

Hasina urges Indian businesses to invest in Bangladesh

Hasina stressed that Bangladesh has the most liberal investment regime in the region with a wide array of facilities, attractive incentive policies, and consistent reforms.

Published: 08th September 2022 05:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2022 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged Indian businesses to invest in her country's infrastructure projects, manufacturing, energy and transport sectors.

During her four-day state visit to India, Hasina made the pitch to attract Indian investors to Bangladesh at a business event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) on Wednesday.

“Bangladesh is uniquely located to export its products to North East India, Bhutan and South East Asian countries and several initiatives have been taken to increase connectivity," she said.

Speaking at the meeting of select CEOs organized by CII, the Bangladesh Prime Minister said, "I would urge Indian investors to consider possible investments in infrastructure projects, manufacturing, in energy and transport sectors. Indian investors and business houses can set up industries in Bangladesh through Buy-Back arrangements by reducing time, cost and resources."

She further highlighted, "Bangladesh is uniquely located to enable Indian investors to export their products to not only the Northeastern states of India, but also to Nepal, Bhutan, and to South East Asian countries".

Hasina stressed that Bangladesh has the most liberal investment regime in the region with a wide array of facilities, attractive incentive policies, and consistent reforms.

"Presently, 100 Special Economic Zones and 28 High-Tech Parks are being established for diversity of industry, employment, production and export," she said.

She noted that for the Indian investors, two dedicated Special Economic Zones at Mongla and Mirsarai were being developed.

"I would urge the business houses present here today to invest there. It would further pave the way to harness the goodwill of the two friendly countries, and bring economic prosperity to the region," she stressed.

G Kishan Reddy, Minister for Development of North Eastern Region, Tourism and Culture, said bilateral trade in the recent past has witnessed a quantum jump. "Exports from Bangladesh, for the first time, have touched USD 2 billion this year. India is now the largest export destination for Bangladesh in Asia," he added.

The minister pointed out several sectors of potential cooperation between India and Bangladesh which include fashion fiber and design, handicraft and handloom, food processing, agro commodities, etc.

CII President Sanjiv Bajaj mentioned energy and infrastructure and how connectivity can be used for shared prosperity.

He further said India's experience with Digital India should be leveraged to sync it better with Digital Bangladesh to offer more digital and financial inclusion.

Bangladesh is a rising power in the field of ICT and companies on both sides should establish partnerships in newer technologies like nanotechnology, robotics, Internet of Things, cyber security, and AI, among others, he stressed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Indian businesses invest infrastructure projects manufacturing Confederation of Indian Industries
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp