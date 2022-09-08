Home Business

'RBI needs to be more synchronised to handle inflation': Sitharaman

Inflation management cannot be singularly left to the monetary policy, which has proved totally ineffective in many countries, she said at a seminar organised by economic think-tank Icrier.

Published: 08th September 2022 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2022 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | EPS)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the Reserve Bank will have to be more synchronised with the fiscal policy and other factors in taming inflation.

Inflation management cannot be singularly left to the monetary policy, which has proved totally ineffective in many countries, she said at a seminar organised by economic think-tank Icrier.

"The RBI will have to synchronise somewhat, maybe not as much synchronised as other western developed countries would do. I'm not prescribing anything to the Reserve Bank. I'm not giving any forward direction to the RBI but it is the truth that India's solution to handling the economy, part of which is handling inflation also is an exercise where the fiscal policy, together with the monetary policy has to work," she said.

There are economies where policy is designed in such a way that the monetary policy and the interest rate management is the one and the only tool to handle inflation, she said.

"I would say India's inflation management, the word taming inflation or the word keeping it within the tolerance limit is an exercise of so many different activities and the majority of which is outside of the monetary policy given in today's circumstances," she said.

There could have been a time when people would have thought this is sacrilegious for the finance minister of a country to say so, she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman RBI Inflation
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp