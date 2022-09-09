Home Business

'India's rice production may fall by 10-12 million tonne in Kharif season this year': Food Secretary

However, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey asserted that the country will have surplus production in rice.

Published: 09th September 2022 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2022 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

tur, urad dal prices

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's rice production could fall by 10-12 million tonnes during the Kharif season of this year, due to a fall in paddy sowing area, the government said on Friday.

However, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey asserted that the country will have surplus production in rice.

He pointed out that the paddy acreage is lower by 38 lakh hectare so far this kharif season, because of less rains in many states.

The Kharif season contributes about 80 per cent of India's total rice production.

"Loss of production of rice may be 10 million tonnes and in the worst case it can be 12 million tonnes this year," he told reporters here.

However, the secretary said that this is an initial estimate based on drop in acreage and average yield.

Pandey said the fall in production could be less as yield might improve in states where rains have been good.

Total production of Rice during the 2021-22 crop year (July-June) is estimated at a record 130.29 million tonnes.

It is higher by 13.85 million tonnes than the last five years' average production of 116.44 million tonnes.

The secretary did not reply to a question on whether the government would extend the free foodgrains programme Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sudhanshu Pandey Kharif season Rice Shortage
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp