Passenger vehicle sales up in August, two-wheeler sales below pre-Covid level

Arshad Khan By

Express News Service

Despite lower supply due to a shortage of semiconductors, passenger vehicle (PV) retail sales witnessed robust growth in August.

According to data issued by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), retail PV sales in August 2022 stood at 274,448 units, up 6.51% when compared with the 257,672 units sold in August 2021. However, when compared with August 2019 sales (194,165 units), PV retail last month grew by a massive 41%.

Two-wheeler sales, which have been dragging the overall automotive market for over a year now, also registered a growth of 8.52% last month to 10,74,266 units as against the retail sales of 9,89,969 in August 2019. However, when compared with the pre-pandemic month of August 2019 (12,76,681 units), two-wheeler sales in August 2022 fell over 15%.

“While the two-wheeler segment has grown by 8.5% year-on-year (YoY), it continues to face covid blues due to underperformance of Bharat-VI (pollution norms) and is still not above 2019 levels. This, coupled with price hikes, has made the two-wheeler products out of reach for most entry-level customers. With erratic monsoon, the crop realisation has been low and flood-like situation has restricted customer movement,” said Manish Raj Singhania, FADA President.

Singhania said the first month of the festive season has turned out to be a dampener. “While dealers anticipated good Ganesh Chaturthi in August, the results thus far has not been encouraging. In spite of good monsoons, the festive season began with a dampener during Ganpati,” added Singhania. Three-wheeler sales in August grew by 83% YoY to 56,313 units, while commercial vehicle sales grew by 24% to 67,158 units. Total auto sales in August grew 8% YoY to 15,21,490 units, but fell short by 7.45% when compared with the sales of August 2019 (16,43,903 units).

Despite lower supply due to a shortage of semiconductors, passenger vehicle (PV) retail sales witnessed robust growth in August. According to data issued by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), retail PV sales in August 2022 stood at 274,448 units, up 6.51% when compared with the 257,672 units sold in August 2021. However, when compared with August 2019 sales (194,165 units), PV retail last month grew by a massive 41%. Two-wheeler sales, which have been dragging the overall automotive market for over a year now, also registered a growth of 8.52% last month to 10,74,266 units as against the retail sales of 9,89,969 in August 2019. However, when compared with the pre-pandemic month of August 2019 (12,76,681 units), two-wheeler sales in August 2022 fell over 15%. “While the two-wheeler segment has grown by 8.5% year-on-year (YoY), it continues to face covid blues due to underperformance of Bharat-VI (pollution norms) and is still not above 2019 levels. This, coupled with price hikes, has made the two-wheeler products out of reach for most entry-level customers. With erratic monsoon, the crop realisation has been low and flood-like situation has restricted customer movement,” said Manish Raj Singhania, FADA President. Singhania said the first month of the festive season has turned out to be a dampener. “While dealers anticipated good Ganesh Chaturthi in August, the results thus far has not been encouraging. In spite of good monsoons, the festive season began with a dampener during Ganpati,” added Singhania. Three-wheeler sales in August grew by 83% YoY to 56,313 units, while commercial vehicle sales grew by 24% to 67,158 units. Total auto sales in August grew 8% YoY to 15,21,490 units, but fell short by 7.45% when compared with the sales of August 2019 (16,43,903 units).