Home Business

Passenger vehicle sales up in August, two-wheeler sales below pre-Covid level

However, when compared with August 2019 sales (194,165 units), PV retail last month grew by a massive 41%.

Published: 09th September 2022 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2022 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

Despite lower supply due to a shortage of semiconductors, passenger vehicle (PV) retail sales witnessed robust growth in August. 

According to data issued by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), retail PV sales in August 2022 stood at 274,448 units, up 6.51% when compared with the 257,672 units sold in August 2021. However, when compared with August 2019 sales (194,165 units), PV retail last month grew by a massive 41%.

Two-wheeler sales, which have been dragging the overall automotive market for over a year now, also registered a growth of 8.52% last month to 10,74,266 units as against the retail sales of 9,89,969 in August 2019. However, when compared with the pre-pandemic month of August 2019 (12,76,681 units), two-wheeler sales in August 2022 fell over 15%.

 “While the two-wheeler segment has grown by 8.5% year-on-year (YoY), it continues to face covid blues due to underperformance of Bharat-VI (pollution norms) and is still not above 2019 levels. This, coupled with price hikes, has made the two-wheeler products out of reach for most entry-level customers. With erratic monsoon, the crop realisation has been low and flood-like situation has restricted customer movement,” said Manish Raj Singhania, FADA President.

Singhania said the first month of the festive season has turned out to be a dampener. “While dealers anticipated good Ganesh Chaturthi in August, the results thus far has not been encouraging. In spite of good monsoons, the festive season began with a dampener during Ganpati,” added Singhania.  Three-wheeler sales in August grew by 83% YoY to 56,313 units, while commercial vehicle sales grew by 24% to 67,158 units. Total auto sales in August grew 8% YoY to 15,21,490 units, but fell short by 7.45% when compared with the sales of August 2019 (16,43,903 units).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp