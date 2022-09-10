Production-linked incentive scheme: Padget first local electronics company to get fund

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Padget Electronics, a subsidiary of Dixon Technologies, is the first domestic company to get incentives under the government’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the large-scale electronics manufacturing sector.

As per Niti Aayog, nearly 32 beneficiaries had been approved under the PLI scheme for large-scale electronics manufacturing, of which 10 (5 global and 5 domestic companies) were approved for mobile manufacturing.

“In the first-ever disbursement under the PLI schemes, envisioned by the Prime Minister, the empowered committee headed by CEO, NITI Aayog, today approved incentive for mobile manufacturing under the ‘Large-Scale Electronics Manufacturing’ sector,” said Niti Aayog in a press note.

The applicants under this scheme had undertaken sales of Rs 1,67,770 crore, including export of Rs 65,240 crore for the quarter ending June 2022. The government believes this PLI scheme has generated employment of 28,636. “Over past 3 years, exports have grown by 139%. The applications for incentives by the other beneficiaries will also be considered for approval soon,” said Niti Aayog.

The PLI scheme, which includes manufacturing of mobile phones and specified electronic components, was approved in March 2020, with a total outlay of Rs 38,645 crore. The scheme is expected to bring in additional production to the tune of Rs 10,69,432 crore and generate employment for 7,00,000 people.

NEW DELHI: Padget Electronics, a subsidiary of Dixon Technologies, is the first domestic company to get incentives under the government’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the large-scale electronics manufacturing sector. As per Niti Aayog, nearly 32 beneficiaries had been approved under the PLI scheme for large-scale electronics manufacturing, of which 10 (5 global and 5 domestic companies) were approved for mobile manufacturing. “In the first-ever disbursement under the PLI schemes, envisioned by the Prime Minister, the empowered committee headed by CEO, NITI Aayog, today approved incentive for mobile manufacturing under the ‘Large-Scale Electronics Manufacturing’ sector,” said Niti Aayog in a press note. The applicants under this scheme had undertaken sales of Rs 1,67,770 crore, including export of Rs 65,240 crore for the quarter ending June 2022. The government believes this PLI scheme has generated employment of 28,636. “Over past 3 years, exports have grown by 139%. The applications for incentives by the other beneficiaries will also be considered for approval soon,” said Niti Aayog. The PLI scheme, which includes manufacturing of mobile phones and specified electronic components, was approved in March 2020, with a total outlay of Rs 38,645 crore. The scheme is expected to bring in additional production to the tune of Rs 10,69,432 crore and generate employment for 7,00,000 people.