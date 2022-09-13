Excessive fiscal measures leave trail of untold consequences

Sunitha Natti By

Countries are on an anti-inflation tear. Prices shot up largely due to excessive money printing that funded the previous fiscal stimulus programmes, still, governments believe throwing even more money will help lower inflation. From the UK to Singapore, governments are cutting expensive inflation stimulus cheques to households, while some like Japan and Germany are already for round two and three of the relief measures.

India too fingered its worry beads, but like its seasoned response to the pandemic with limited stimulus, its inflation fight too was minimal. Even as headline inflation peaked to a 8-year high of 7.8% in April, the government’s $26 billion fiscal package offered fuel tax cuts, LPG subsidies, besides export bans and import duties. It stayed put even when the basket of crude oil surged to $116 in June, hoping for the transitory episode to subside. It now averages at $88 per barrel, but that’s yet to reflect in pump prices.

One reason that helped India was that unlike the US and the UK, where inflation touched 40-year highs, India’s current inflation bout remained relatively modest, though well above the RBI’s tolerance band.

But some believe, that excessive fiscal measures leave a trail of untold consequences and instead of taming price rise, they risk its continuation until supply exceeds demand. So, governments instead of spending their way out of inflation, must increase production or reduce direct taxes and regulations to spur investments and jobs. So far, much relief is via one-time cash handouts or temporary fiscal relief.

Which is why, the US’ $740 billion-Inflation Reduction Act is seen as less substance than symbolism, and when stripped off the tax deficits and energy and healthcare spending, there’s little to help tame inflation. Germany, which first gave $300 handouts only to the salaried, last week followed up with another expensive third relief package, offering all citizens anywhere from a couple hundred euros to a €2,285 in relief per year.

Likewise, when Italy’s inflation hit a 36-year high, it prompted the government to rollout a $14.7 billion relief package including one-off payments of $200 to pensioners and low-wage earners, while France -- among the first countries to offer relief -- pledged $100 to roughly 38 million citizens last October. The UK, which is coursing through one of the fiercest cost of living crisis, too is giving $715 each to 8 million low-income households, besides discounts on electricity bills.

Asian economies are at it too. Japan, which for years struggling to raise inflation to 2%, is hit by high prices and announced a $11.7 billion relief package in April. Last week, it began giving 50,000 yen cash handouts for 16 million poor households.

Similarly, when Singapore’s inflation touched a 13-year high, its government responded with $1.07 billion stimulus, cutting households and small businesses a one-time $280 cheque each. The Malaysian government too gave a $143 million relief package to the bottom 40% of earners, or roughly 8.6 million people as inflation peaked.

