India's milk output to jump 3-fold to 628 mn tn in 25 years: Amul MD R S Sodhi

By PTI

GREATER NOIDA (UP): India's milk production is expected to jump three-fold to 628 million tonnes in the next 25 years with an average annual growth of 4.5 per cent, said R S Sodhi, Managing Director of Amul on Monday.

The country's milk production was 210 million tonnes in 2021, according to the MD of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets dairy products under the Amul brand.

"Milk production in India is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5 per cent to reach 628 million tonnes in the next 25 years," he said while giving a presentation on the outlook of the Indian dairy sector over the next 25 years.

Sodhi was speaking at the International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit (IDF WDS) 2022, organised at India Expo Centre & Mart here on September 12.

India's share in global production is estimated to nearly double from 23 per cent to 45 per cent now in the next 25 years.

Sodhi also mentioned that the demand is also set to increase because of the rising population.

"The demand for milk is expected to rise to 517 million tonnes in the next 25 years, leaving an export surplus of 111 million tonnes," he added.

The GCMMF MD said that the per capita availability of milk in India will increase to 852 grams per day in the next 25 years from 428 grams per day in 2021.

Sodhi highlighted that India's dairy sector has the most efficient supply chain in the world.

The packaging and transportation costs for supplying milk to consumers are very less compared to the global average.

