Knight Frank report classifies 57 malls in India as ‘ghost malls’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Nearly 21% of 271 operational malls or 57 malls across the top eight cities in India are currently in different stages of dilapidation, according to a report by real estate consultancy firm Knight Frank. The report, which terms these malls as ghost malls, says the 57 malls comprise nearly 8.4 million square feet (sq.ft) in gross leasable space and all attempts to breathe life into these assets and attract a good retailer mix and footfalls have been unsuccessful.

The national capital region (NCR) has the largest 3.35 million sq.ft of space occupied by such malls, as per the report. IT city Bengaluru has 1.38 million sq.ft of space occupied by ‘ghost malls’ and followed by Hyderabad and Mumbai at 1.14 million sq ft and 1.13 million sq ft space, respectively. If a mall has a vacancy of more than 40%, it’s defined as a ‘ghost mall’.

Due to multiple factors such as lack of due diligence, shortcomings such as size and ownership patterns, design issues, faulty layout with dark alleys, lack of customer walk flow management, low occupancy and lack of anchor tenants, some of the shopping mall assets developed in the golden era of mall development in India were in for a reality check by the dusk of 2008, when India was hit by the global recession.“As a result, revenue generation potential of mall assets are far below the expected threshold,” the report said.

NEW DELHI: Nearly 21% of 271 operational malls or 57 malls across the top eight cities in India are currently in different stages of dilapidation, according to a report by real estate consultancy firm Knight Frank. The report, which terms these malls as ghost malls, says the 57 malls comprise nearly 8.4 million square feet (sq.ft) in gross leasable space and all attempts to breathe life into these assets and attract a good retailer mix and footfalls have been unsuccessful. The national capital region (NCR) has the largest 3.35 million sq.ft of space occupied by such malls, as per the report. IT city Bengaluru has 1.38 million sq.ft of space occupied by ‘ghost malls’ and followed by Hyderabad and Mumbai at 1.14 million sq ft and 1.13 million sq ft space, respectively. If a mall has a vacancy of more than 40%, it’s defined as a ‘ghost mall’. Due to multiple factors such as lack of due diligence, shortcomings such as size and ownership patterns, design issues, faulty layout with dark alleys, lack of customer walk flow management, low occupancy and lack of anchor tenants, some of the shopping mall assets developed in the golden era of mall development in India were in for a reality check by the dusk of 2008, when India was hit by the global recession.“As a result, revenue generation potential of mall assets are far below the expected threshold,” the report said.