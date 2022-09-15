Home Business

ED conducts searches on Paytm, PayU premises

It seized Rs 17 crore in merchant IDs and bank accounts controlled by entities run by Chinese persons.

Published: 15th September 2022 06:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2022 06:49 PM   |  A+A-

(Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is said to be carrying out searches on multiple locations of fintech firm Paytm and Payment solutions provider PayU in connection with the Chinese loan apps case.For over a few weeks now, the agency has been conducting money laundering investigations against many NBFCs and their fintech partners for predatory lending practices in violation of the RBI guidelines.  Recently, it searched the premises of Razorpay, Cashfree Payments and Paytm.

While PayU didn’t comment on the search operation, Paytm spokesperson said, “As we have mentioned before, ED continues to seek information about certain merchants from various payment service providers, and we have shared the required information.”

In the first week of September, after conducting search operations at six premises in Bengaluru, the ED said during the search operation, it was  noticed that the said entities were generating proceeds of crime through various merchant IDs/accounts held with payment gateways/banks and they are also not operating from the addresses given on the MCA website/registered address and having fake addresses.

It seized Rs 17 crore in merchant IDs and bank accounts controlled by entities run by Chinese persons. Cryptoexchange WazirX, whose bank account was unfrozen by ED recently, said the probe agency has been conducting an investigation of 16 fintech companies and Instant loan apps. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
SC refuses to entertain PIL for common dress code in educational institutes
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal speaks as Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia looks on during a press conference, in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi CM Kejriwal alleges CBI, ED unnecessarily troubling everyone as searches ongoing at 40 locations
Debris lie on the ground after the boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed due to heavy overnight rains, in Lucknow (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains in UP: Nine killed as wall of Army enclave collapses in Lucknow
Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo)
Congress dissenters cry foul amid ploy to rig polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp