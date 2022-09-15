ED conducts searches on Paytm, PayU premises

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is said to be carrying out searches on multiple locations of fintech firm Paytm and Payment solutions provider PayU in connection with the Chinese loan apps case.For over a few weeks now, the agency has been conducting money laundering investigations against many NBFCs and their fintech partners for predatory lending practices in violation of the RBI guidelines. Recently, it searched the premises of Razorpay, Cashfree Payments and Paytm.

While PayU didn’t comment on the search operation, Paytm spokesperson said, “As we have mentioned before, ED continues to seek information about certain merchants from various payment service providers, and we have shared the required information.”

In the first week of September, after conducting search operations at six premises in Bengaluru, the ED said during the search operation, it was noticed that the said entities were generating proceeds of crime through various merchant IDs/accounts held with payment gateways/banks and they are also not operating from the addresses given on the MCA website/registered address and having fake addresses.

It seized Rs 17 crore in merchant IDs and bank accounts controlled by entities run by Chinese persons. Cryptoexchange WazirX, whose bank account was unfrozen by ED recently, said the probe agency has been conducting an investigation of 16 fintech companies and Instant loan apps.

