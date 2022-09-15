Home Business

SBI ready to open rupee trade account with Russian banks 

Earlier, it was reported the SBI was not keen on tying-up with Russian banks to facilitate trade in local currency, fearing sanctions on Russia from the US authorities.

Published: 15th September 2022 06:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2022 06:40 PM   |  A+A-

State Bank of India, SBI

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: State Bank of India, which was earlier reluctant to open rupee trade accounts with Russian banks, seems to have moved forward on this front and is looking for a tie-up with Russian banks.Sources told TNIE that SBI and a few other banks have sought permission from the RBI to open rupee trade accounts with Russian banks. Earlier, it was reported the SBI was not keen on tying-up with Russian banks to facilitate trade in local currency, fearing sanctions on Russia from the US authorities.

However, it seems pressure from the RBI has brought about the change in SBI’s stance. “SBI will have to look for tying up with a Russian Bank with no sanctions,” an exporter told TNIE. It is to be mentioned here that TNIE on 13 September reported that the RBI has insisted upon banks to expedite the process of opening up of Vostro accounts to clear dues to Russian exporters. Recently, RBI officials and bankers held a meeting in this regard with finance ministry and commerce ministry officials. TNIE had also reported that the framework for opening up of Vostro accounts has already been laid down by RBI. A vostro account is opened by a domestic bank with a foreign correspondent bank to act as an agent for the domestic bank.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SBI
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
SC refuses to entertain PIL for common dress code in educational institutes
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal speaks as Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia looks on during a press conference, in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi CM Kejriwal alleges CBI, ED unnecessarily troubling everyone as searches ongoing at 40 locations
Debris lie on the ground after the boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed due to heavy overnight rains, in Lucknow (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains in UP: Nine killed as wall of Army enclave collapses in Lucknow
Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo)
Congress dissenters cry foul amid ploy to rig polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp