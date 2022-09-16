Home Business

Baba takes aim: Patanjali Group targets Rs 1 lakh crore turnover, 150% growth in five years

Ramdev said that they might list five to seven Group companies in the next five years but as of now they are sure of four listings.

Published: 16th September 2022 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2022 04:10 PM

Baba Ramdev of Patanjali. (Photo | FB)

Baba Ramdev of Patanjali (Photo | FB)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev promoted Patanjali Group has set a target to achieve Rs 1 lakh crore turnover in the next five years and list at least four group firms. According to Ramdev, the Group at present has a turnover of Rs 40000 crore.

"Many people mocked us and tried to bring us down when a few years back I said that Patanjali turnover would be Rs 20,000 crore. Now it is Rs 40,000 crore and we are confident that it will be Rs 1 lakh crore in the next five years,” Ramdev said.

As per data available, Patanjali's revenue increased to Rs 10,664.46 crore in FY22 compared to Rs 9,810.74 crore in FY21. Its net profit came down to Rs 740.38 crore in FY22 against Rs 745.03 crore in FY21.

Ramdev said that they might list five to seven Group companies in the next five years but as of now they are sure of four listings. The four firms that would launch its IPOs are: Patanjali Ayurved, Patanjali Medicine, Patanjali Wellness and Patanjali Lifestyle. Patanjali by then aims to have a market capitalisation of Rs 5 lakh crore with these listed Cos.

At present, Patanjali Foods is the only Group company that is listed on the stock market. However, the IPO of this company was not launched by Patanjali. This company, listed as Ruchi Soya, was bought by Patanjali Ayurved in 2019 for Rs 4,350 crore under a resolution process. Patanjali Foods alone has a market cap of Rs 48,000 crore.

Ramdev also claimed that at present Patanjali Group gives 5 lakh people employment and in the next five years they would generate 5 lakh more 'direct' jobs.

