Bhagwant Mann asks German green firm Verbio to explore opportunities in Punjab

Published: 16th September 2022 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2022 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann & other delegations held detailed discussions with senior representatives of German AgriBusiness Alliance & its member companies in Berlin. (Photo | Bhagwant Mann @ Twitter)

By ANI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has asked leading German company Verbio Group to explore future collaboration opportunities with the state in the renewable energy sector.

The chief minister on Thursday called on founder and CEO Verbio Vereinigte BioEnergie AG Claus Sauter, during his visit to Berlin.

The chief minister said that Verbio Group has a strong association with the state as its Indian subsidiary Verbio India has recently commissioned one of the largest biofuel (Biomethane/Bio-CNG) production units in India with 33 TPD (tons per day) of Bio-CNG capacity at Sangrur.

Mann said that the bio-CNG project of 80,000 m3/day capacity will produce biogas by the anaerobic digestion process and is a great way to solve the problem of stubble burning.

Further, Mann, while sharing his vision and policies for the growth of the industrial ecosystem in the state, invited the Verbio Group to extend their association with Punjab and establish more product verticals in the State.

The chief minister and CEO Sauter discussed the group's project in the state and its contribution in managing the agri-residue of the State.

Mann also assured the CEO of support and cooperation from the Punjab Government to solve any issues for their project adding that he is committed to a win-win solution for farmers, the environment and the entire ecosystem.

The Chief Minister also invited Sauter and the Verbio management to the Progressive Punjab Investors' Summit on February 23-24, 2023 to share their experience of working in Punjab and explore future collaboration opportunities in the renewable energy sector.

Meanwhile, the Verbio Group appreciated the support extended by the Punjab Bureau of Investment Promotion (Invest Punjab) in the execution of their project and also discussed their future expansion plans in the State.

Verbio is a leading independent manufacturer of bio-energy in Europe and every year, Verbio's plants produce around 660,000 tonnes of biodiesel, 260,000 tonnes of bioethanol, and 900 gigawatt-hours of biomethane. It manufactures biofertilizers and animal feed for agricultural use as well as high-value raw materials for the pharmaceutical, cosmetic and food processing industries. 

