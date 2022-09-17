MoRTH makes 58 citizen-centric services to go online

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a notification to make 58 citizen-centric services related to driving license, conductor license, vehicle registration, permit, and transfer of ownership among others, online. Eliminating the need to visit the RTO, these services can be availed with the help of Aadhaar authentication, on a voluntary basis. Providing such services in a contactless and faceless manner would go a long way in saving critical time of citizens while easing their compliance burden. Consequently, the footfall at the RTOs is likely to significantly reduce, which would lead to greater efficiency in their functioning, said the Ministry.