‘India did well as it ignored advice of fiscal expansion’: Economic review report

NEW DELHI: At a time when slowing growth and high inflation are afflicting most of the major economies of the world, India is doing well because it did not pay heed to expert advice for ‘untrammelled’ fiscal and monetary expansion during the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, says the August economic review report of the department of economic affairs, ministry of finance.

The report says that watchful and prudent fiscal management and credible monetary policy will remain essential for India to fulfil its growth aspirations.

“Both these pillars of public policy will enable benchmark borrowing costs for the government and the private sector to decline, facilitating public and private sector capital formation,” says the report.

The report lays down its plans to lower debt and debt servicing cost. It says that the government will pursue vigorous asset monetisation at all levels of government to achieve the goal of lowering debt.

As per the report, asset monetisation would cause risk premium to drop and credit rating of India to improve.

“A virtuous circle would set in as the quality of public expenditure increases in its wake and the private sector enjoys a lower cost of capital,” it says.

The report, however, cautions against underlying inflation risks even though India has done well so far in controlling it from spiralling out of control.

It says that there is no room for complacency on the inflation front as lower crops-sowing for the Kharif season calls for deft management of stocks of agricultural commodities and market prices without jeopardising farm exports.

It has words of caution regarding India’s energy security with winters around the corner.

“In winter months, heightened global focus on energy security in advanced nations could elevate geopolitical tensions, testing India’s astute handling of its energy needs so far,” says the report.

The report blames India’s relatively higher inflation to external reasons.

It says India being a net commodity-importing country, has been feeling ‘externally situated exogenous pressures.

“Increase in international prices was reflected in an uptick in domestic prices, though the rise in domestic prices was relatively modest on account of the timely interventions taken by the government,” says the report.

