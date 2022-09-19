Home Business

Competition Commission of India approves merger of Jio Cinema OTT with Viacom18 Media

In April, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and Viacom18 announced a strategic partnership with Bodhi Tree Systems.

Published: 19th September 2022 08:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2022 08:29 PM   |  A+A-

Viacom18

For representational purposes (Illustration by Tapas Ranjan)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Fair-trade regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Monday approved the proposed merger of Jio Cinema OTT with Viacom18 Media.

In a tweet on Monday the CCI said it has approved amalgamation of the Jio Cinema OTT platform with Viacom18 Media, following an investment by BTS Investment and Reliance Projects & Property Management Services.

In April, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and Viacom18 announced a strategic partnership with Bodhi Tree Systems, where Bodhi Tree will invest Rs 13,500 crore in Viacom18 while Reliance Projects & Property Management Services, a wholly-owned subsidiary of RIL, will invest Rs 1,645 crore in the broadcaster as part of the tripartite partnership, to form one of the largest TV and digital streaming firms in India.

Under the partnership, Reliance's popular Jio Cinema OTT app will be transferred to Viacom18.

Bodhi Tree Systems (BTS) is an investment venture firm of James Murdoch's Lupa Systems and ex-chairman of Star and Disney India Uday Shankar.

Reliance Projects & Property Management Services is engaged in IT support services.

Viacom18 Media is engaged in providing media and entertainment services through its portfolio of channels and streaming app 'Voot'.

Deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices in the marketplace.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jio Cinema OTT Viacom18 Media James Murdoch Uday Shankar
India Matters
DMK's A Raja (Photo | Twitter)
Alleged hate speech: TN BJP leader files plaint with Om Birla against DMK's A Raja
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Council of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of BJP in Gujarat, via video conferencing from Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi calls for decentralisation of urban planning, says it should be done at state level
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC orders demolition of unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow
Rescue operation underway after a portion of a boundary wall of a housing society collapsed, at Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Four dead, nine injured as housing society wall collapses in Noida

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp