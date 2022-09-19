Home Business

Markets bounce back after falling in early trade

The Sensex traded 157.23 points higher at 58,998.02, while the Nifty quoted 49.70 points up at 17,580.55.

Published: 19th September 2022 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2022 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Stocks

Image for representation (Photo | Pexels)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Benchmark indices began the trade on a bearish note on Monday in tandem with weak global market trends, but soon recovered all the early lost ground and were trading in the positive territory.

After a weak beginning, the 30-share BSE Sensex further declined 299.15 points to 58,541.64 in early trade. The NSE Nifty too fell by 89.85 points to 17,441.

However, later both the benchmark indices recovered all the early lost ground and were trading higher. The Sensex traded 157.23 points higher at 58,998.02, while the Nifty quoted 49.70 points up at 17,580.55.

From the Sensex pack, UltraTech Cement, Asian Paints, Titan, Dr Reddy's, Tata Steel, HCL Technologies, Maruti and ICICI Bank were the major laggards in early trade.

Mahindra & Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv and State Bank of India were trading in the green. Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong were trading lower. The US markets had ended in the negative territory on Friday.

"The near-term texture of the market has turned weak and the buy on dips strategy is unlikely to work in the present risk-off global environment. FIIs turning sellers is a short-term negative. The market is likely to take a decisive trend only after the Fed policy announcement on 21st September," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

The 30-share BSE benchmark had tanked 1,093.22 points or 1.82 per cent to settle at 58,840.79 on Friday. The Nifty declined 346.55 points or 1.94 per cent to 17,530.85.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.62 per cent to USD 91.92 per barrel. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 3,260.05 crore on Friday, according to data available with the BSE.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex Market Shares Stocks Nifty
India Matters
Vinesh Phogat. (Photo | PTI)
We are athletes, not robots: Vinesh Phogat lashes out at critics on social media.
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav with party workers after being stopped during their march towards UP Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow. Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Samajwadi Party's march towards UP Assembly stopped midway
Inspector General of Police Gurpreet Deo with senior police officers addresses a press conference after objectionable videos of several women students were allegedly posted on social media. | PTI
Chandigarh varsity students end stir after assurance from officials; holidays till Sept 25
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan addresses a press conference at Raj Bhavan, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Governor shares with media video clip of 2019 heckling incident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp