Home Business

‘Vedanta credit profile won’t weigh down by Rs 1.5L cr foray’: S&P Global

Anil Agarwal-led-Vedanta Resources’ credit profile is unlikely to be weighed down by the group’s planned Rs 1.54 lakh crore foray into semiconductor manufacturing, according to a report. 

Published: 20th September 2022 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo |PTI)

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo |PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Resources’ credit profile is unlikely to be weighed down by the group’s planned Rs 1.54 lakh crore foray into semiconductor manufacturing, according to a report. 

Rating agency S&P Global also noted that Vedanta Resources doesn’t assume any material exposure by the company or its key subsidiary, Vedanta Ltd, to the semiconductor business over the next 12-24 months.

“This is because the company has reiterated that the 1.54 lakh crore related investment will be carried out outside of Vedanta Resources. The business will be undertaken in a separate entity under Vedanta Resources’ holding company Volcan Investments Ltd,” reads the report. 

Last week, Vedanta Ltd, along with Taiwanese chip maker Foxconn, announced to invest Rs 1.54 lakh crore to set up a semiconductor ecosystem in Gujarat. The proposed semiconductor manufacturing fab unit will operate on the 28nm technology nodes and the display manufacturing unit will produce Generation 8 displays catering to small, medium and large applications.

“We believe Vedanta Resources will prudently manage its investments so that it doesn’t put debt servicing at risk,” reads the report.

Sharing the same view Kaustubh Chaubal, senior vice-President at Moody’s Investors Service, said the proposed semiconductor project will have no immediate impact on Vedanta Resources Limited’s credit profile. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anil Agarwal Vedanta Resources S&P Global semiconductor ecosystem Kaustubh Chaubal
India Matters
DMK's A Raja (Photo | Twitter)
Alleged hate speech: TN BJP leader files plaint with Om Birla against DMK's A Raja
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Council of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of BJP in Gujarat, via video conferencing from Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi calls for decentralisation of urban planning, says it should be done at state level
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC orders demolition of unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow
Rescue operation underway after a portion of a boundary wall of a housing society collapsed, at Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Four dead, nine injured as housing society wall collapses in Noida

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp