Home Business

Biological E's Mahima Datla richest woman in AP, Telangana: Hurun India Rich List

Gautam Adani and family stood first in the chart of all India with Rs 10,94,400 crore wealth followed by Mukesh Ambani and family with Rs 7,94,700 crore.

Published: 21st September 2022 08:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2022 08:28 PM   |  A+A-

IT Minister KT Rama Rao with heads of Bharat Biotech, Biological E and Indian Immunologicals at Genome Valley on Tuesday

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao (third from left) with Mahima Datla (fourth from left). (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: With a wealth of Rs 8,700 crore, Mahima Datla and family, promoter of Biological E Ltd is the richest woman in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to feature in the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022.

She is in the 10th position when it comes to overall list of both the states.

Krishna Ella, chairman and managing drector of Bharat Biotech International Limited, and his family for the first time figured in the list with Rs 4,700 crore wealth in 18th position.

Gautam Adani and family stood first in the chart of all India with Rs 10,94,400 crore wealth followed by Mukesh Ambani and family with Rs 7,94,700 crore and Cyrus S Poonawalla and family (Serum Institute of India) with Rs 2,05,400 crore.

ALSO READ | Gautam Adani: A first gen bizman who rose to global ranks

Hurun Report India and IIFL Wealth unveiled the 2022 edition of 'IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022' - a compilation of the richest individuals in India having a wealth of Rs 1,000 crore or more on Wednesday.

Murali Divi and family promoters of Divi's Laboratories was on the top of the list (AP & Telangana) with Rs 56,200 crore wealth followed by B Parthasaradhi Reddy of Hetero (Rs 39,200 crore) and M Satyanarayana Reddy of MSN labs with Rs 16,000 crore, the report said.

Of the top 10 wealthiest people in both the states, six are in pharmaceuticals business.

Over 75 individuals hailing from AP and Telangana are part of the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022.

Commenting on the launch of the India Rich List, Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and Chief Researcher, Hurun India, said, "The number of entrants in IIFL Wealth Hurun AP and Telangana Rich List has grown from just under three, 11 years ago to 78 today. At this rate, in 5 years, AP and Telangana Rich List is in line with our prediction to register 200 individuals within the next decade."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahima Datla Biological E Hurun India Rich List
India Matters
NIA officials are seen conducting search in a house of a functionary belonging to Popular Front of India party at Ukkadam in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)
Nearly 106 arrested in NIA's 'largest-ever' raids in 11 states over terror funding charges
(Express Illustrations)
UP: Minor gang-rape victim walks home naked, video goes viral
Constable Manoj Kumar was seen staging a protest with a plate of food from the mess.(Photo | Screengrab)
UP cop who raised issue of poor-quality food, gets transfer punishment
Jharkhand legislator Dipika Pandey Singh. (Photo | Twitter)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Dipika Pandey takes mud-bath in NH 133 demanding repair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp