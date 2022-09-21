Home Business

CAs’ involvement in Chinese shell cos probe to close in 3-4 months

The apex body of CAs will take strict action, including cancellation of their membership for whole life, in case they are found guilty, stated Mitra.

Published: 21st September 2022 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2022 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Debashis Mitra, ICAI President

Debashis Mitra, ICAI President

By Monika Yadav
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will conclude the matter of the alleged involvement of chartered accountants (CAs) in aiding Chinese entities in setting up shell companies or their subsidiaries in India in the next three to four months, its president Debashis Mitra said on Tuesday. 

The apex body of CAs will take strict action, including cancellation of their membership for their whole life, in case they are found guilty, stated Mitra.

“We will conclude the matter in the next three to four months. Though we have not been given any timeline by the Centre for its completion they did indicate to wrap this up at the earliest. We may even cancel the membership of CAs if they are found guilty,” Mitra added.

He added that the institute started getting complaints about their alleged involvement from the month of January this year. Together ICAI, The Institute of Cost Accountants of India(ICMAI) and the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) have received complaints against 400 professionals, of which 50 per cent are CAs. 

“We have sent show cause notices to all the suspected members.  We have sought explanations from them with regard to incorporation of several Chinese companies and shell companies,” Mitra added. 

He further said that papers were signed by CAs without doing proper verification of the registered address which doesn’t exist and that is an act of negligence on their part. The statement comes after the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) arrested Dortse, an alleged mastermind of Chinese shell companies in India recenty. 

Raids were conducted at various places in Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. These were the offices of Jillian Consultants India Private Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Jilian Hong Kong Ltd in Gurgaon; Fininty Pvt Ltd in Bengaluru;  and Husys Consulting Ltd, a former listed company in Hyderabad.

Dortse is on the Board of Jillian India Ltd.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Institute of Chartered Accountants of India chartered accountants Chinese entities Debashis Mitra
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan during a press conference at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
Amid confrontation with govt, Kerala Guv gives assent to five Bills considering "people's welfare"
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar expresses gratitude to Mamata for abstaining in VP election
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
ADB cuts India's GDP growth forecast for FY23 to 7 per cent on high inflation, monetary tightening 
Police personnel keep vigil outside Lovely Professional University, after protests erupted on Tuesday night in Jalandhar on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Kerala student commits suicide at private university in Punjab, protests break out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp