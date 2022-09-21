Home Business

Markets fall in early trade; turn choppy later

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 227.93 points to 59,491.81 in initial trade. The NSE Nifty went lower by 55.05 points to 17,761.20. However, later both the benchmark indices turned choppy.

Published: 21st September 2022 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2022 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Sensex, stocks, market, stock market

Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity indices fell in early trade on Wednesday following weak global market trends ahead of the keenly awaited US Fed policy meeting outcome on interest rates.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 227.93 points to 59,491.81 in initial trade. The NSE Nifty went lower by 55.05 points to 17,761.20. However, later both the benchmark indices turned choppy.

Among the 30-share Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, HDFC, ICICI Bank, TCS and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the biggest laggards.

However, Nestle, Hindustan Unilever, Maruti and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the gainers. Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower. The US markets had ended in the negative territory on Tuesday.

"Markets are likely to trade in choppy waters intra-day, as traders look forward to the keenly awaited US Fed policy meeting outcome on interest rates," said Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

On Tuesday, the BSE benchmark had climbed 578.51 points or 0.98 per cent to settle at 59,719.74. The Nifty went higher by 194 points or 1.10 per cent to end at 17,816.25.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.22 per cent to USD 90.82 per barrel. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were buyers as they bought shares worth Rs 1,196.19 crore on Tuesday, according to data available with the BSE.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Share Stocks Market NSE Nifty
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan during a press conference at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
Amid confrontation with govt, Kerala Guv gives assent to five Bills considering "people's welfare"
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar expresses gratitude to Mamata for abstaining in VP election
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
ADB cuts India's GDP growth forecast for FY23 to 7 per cent on high inflation, monetary tightening 
Police personnel keep vigil outside Lovely Professional University, after protests erupted on Tuesday night in Jalandhar on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Kerala student commits suicide at private university in Punjab, protests break out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp