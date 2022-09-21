Home Business

Mobile makers to get PLI funds in 10-15 days: Telecom ministry

Telecom secretary says applications are under process and govt will give due consideration to eligible applications

Published: 21st September 2022 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2022 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

For representational purposes

By Rakesh Kumar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After reports of government scrutiny of the claim of a mobile manufacturer under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, the telecom ministry has clarified it will release the fund in the next 10-15 days

Telecom secretary K Rajaraman, in interaction with TNIE, said all the applications are under process and the government will give due consideration to all eligible applications. “We received the second batch of applications this August. So, the application is under process. But one thing is sure, whosoever is eligible, we will give due consideration,” said Rajaraman.

Nearly 32 beneficiaries had been approved under the PLI scheme for large-scale electronics manufacturing, of which 10 (5 global and 5 domestic companies) were approved for mobile manufacturing.  

As per the reports, Dixon Technologies and Samsung are said to have submitted the paperwork for claiming incentives, while others including Apple contract manufacturers Hon Hai (Foxconn) and Wistron are in the process of doing so.

Recently, Dixon Technologies became the first domestic company to receive incentives under the PLI scheme for the large-scale electronics manufacturing sector.

However, there were reports that a major mobile manufacturer’s application was stuck due to some discrepancies. On this matter, Rajaraman said if the company is eligible it is certainly going to be part of this scheme.

“For the quarter ending June 2022, the applicants under this PLI scheme had undertaken sales of Rs 1,67,770 crore, including export of Rs 65,240 crore. The PLI scheme has also generated 28,636 employment. Over the last 3 years, exports have grown by 139 per cent,” a recent Niti Aayog statement said.  

The scheme for large-scale electronic manufacturing, which includes manufacturing mobile phones and specified electronic components, was approved in March 2020, with an outlay of Rs 38,645 crore. The government believes the scheme will bring in additional production to the tune of Rs 10,69,432 crore and generate employment for 7,00,000 people. They had set a different target for the global and domestic mobile makers to be eligible for the scheme.

In the case of foreign companies, the manufacturer will have to make an investment of Rs 250 crore and manufacture goods worth Rs 4,000 crore over and above the previous year. Also, the device made by the manufacturers should have an invoice value of over Rs 15,000. For the Indian players, the investment target is Rs 50 crore and they are required to manufacture phones worth Rs 500 crore in the first year.

Manufacturer’s PLI application stuck

Recently, Dixon Technologies became the first domestic company to receive incentives under the government’s Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for the large-scale electronics manufacturing sector.

However, there were reports that a major mobile manufacturer’s application was stuck due to some discrepancies. The government believes the scheme is expected to bring in production to the tune of Rs 10,69,432 crore and generate employment for 7 lakh people 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Rajaraman Niti Aayog mobile manufacturer PLI scheme
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan during a press conference at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
Amid confrontation with govt, Kerala Guv gives assent to five Bills considering "people's welfare"
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar expresses gratitude to Mamata for abstaining in VP election
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
ADB cuts India's GDP growth forecast for FY23 to 7 per cent on high inflation, monetary tightening 
Police personnel keep vigil outside Lovely Professional University, after protests erupted on Tuesday night in Jalandhar on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Kerala student commits suicide at private university in Punjab, protests break out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp