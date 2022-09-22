Home Business

Markets continue to trade weak; Sensex falls nearly 484 points in early trade

Bajaj Finserv, HDFC, Wipro, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Power Grid and ICICI Bank were the major laggards. 

Published: 22nd September 2022 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2022 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Bombay Stock exchange, BSE

Bombay Stock exchange

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity indices began the trade on a bearish note on Thursday, mirroring weak global market trends after the US Fed's interest rate hike.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 483.71 points to 58,973.07 in initial trade. The NSE Nifty went lower by 137.95 points to 17,580.40.

Among the 30-share Sensex pack, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC, Wipro, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Power Grid and ICICI Bank were the major laggards. ITC, Maruti, IndusInd Bank and Hindustan Unilever were among the gainers in early trade.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower. The US markets ended in the negative territory on Wednesday.

"While the Fed's 75 basis points rate hike and reiteration of the hawkish message were on expected lines, indication that the terminal rate is likely to be 4.6 per cent was higher than market expectations," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

The big question from the Indian market perspective is whether India's outperformance will continue in the present global risk-off context, Vijayakumar added.

The BSE benchmark had fallen by 262.96 points or 0.44 per cent to settle at 59,456.78 on Wednesday. The Nifty went lower by 97.90 points or 0.55 per cent to end at 17,718.35.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.50 per cent to USD 90.27 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 461.04 crore on Wednesday after two days of buying, according to data available with the BSE.

"The US Fed hiked policy rates by 75 basis points as anticipated, but the central bank's statement suggesting that more rate hikes could be on the cards in coming months soured the market sentiment, resulting in a steep fall in the US markets in overnight trades," said Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex Nifty Shares
India Matters
NIA officials are seen conducting search in a house of a functionary belonging to Popular Front of India party at Ukkadam in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)
Nearly 106 arrested in NIA's 'largest-ever' raids in 11 states over terror funding charges
(Express Illustrations)
UP: Minor gang-rape victim walks home naked, video goes viral
Constable Manoj Kumar was seen staging a protest with a plate of food from the mess.(Photo | Screengrab)
UP cop who raised issue of poor-quality food, gets transfer punishment
Jharkhand legislator Dipika Pandey Singh. (Photo | Twitter)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Dipika Pandey takes mud-bath in NH 133 demanding repair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp