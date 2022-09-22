UK may already be in recession, says Bank of England, raises interest rates to 2.25 percent

By Online Desk

The Bank of England has warned that UK may already be in recession even as it raised interest rates from 1.75% to 2.25% - the highest level for 14 years, said reports.

It is the Bank's seventh rate rise in a row as it tries to tame soaring prices, reports BBC.

It takes borrowing costs to their highest since 2008, when the global banking system faced collapse.

Inflation - the pace at which prices rise - is currently at its highest rate for nearly 40 years, at 9.9%, leaving many people facing hardship, adds BBC report.

After a 0.1% drop in gross domestic product in the three months to June as the economy slumped into reverse, the Bank said a further 0.1% decline could now be expected in the third quarter amid a slump in consumer spending and weaker activity for manufacturing and construction, reports The Guardian.

According to the BBC, the Bank, however, said it now expected inflation to not rise as high as it originally expected, saying the government's help on energy bills for households and firms would help limit soaring prices.

It now expects inflation to peak at just under 11% in October, having previously forecast it would reach 13% next month.

Nevertheless, inflation is currently nearly five times the Bank of England's 2% target and even if it peaks in October, it is expected to remain above 10% "over the following few months" before starting to fall, it added.

The Bank reportedly said the energy price guarantee would act to prevent a higher peak for inflation, with the headline rate expected to peak just below 11% this autumn. Although the consumer prices index eased slightly from 10.1% in July, reaching 9.9% in August, it remains at a level not seen since the early 1980s and is almost five times the Bank’s 2% target rate.

However, according to The Guardian, the Bank warned the impact of the government’s support measures risked adding to inflationary pressure. “While the guarantee reduces inflation in the near term, it also means that household spending is likely to be less weak … this would add to inflationary pressures in the medium term.”

In a further move to tackle inflationary pressures the Bank announced it would start actively selling £80bn of UK government bonds bought under a quantitative easing scheme used since the 2008 financial crisis to support the economy. It aims to reduce its portfolio of gilts to £758bn over the next two years, adds the report.

