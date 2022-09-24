Home Business

Accenture expects FY23 revenue growth to be 8-11%

IT major Accenture, which follows the September-August financial year, expects Fiscal 2023 revenue growth to be in the range of 8% to 11% in local currency. 

Published: 24th September 2022 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2022 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

accenture

Image used for representation. (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: IT major Accenture, which follows the September-August financial year, expects Fiscal 2023 revenue growth to be in the range of 8% to 11% in local currency. 

It expects revenues for Q1 of fiscal 2023 to be in the range of $15.2 billion- $15.75 billion, which is less than analysts’ estimates of $16.07 billion. The company’s fourth quarter revenues were $15.4 billion, an increase of 15% in US dollars, compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

For the full fiscal year, its revenues were $61.6 billion, an increase of 22% in US dollars. Julie Sweet, chair and CEO, Accenture, in the company’s earnings call said that technology skills are in demand by both companies as well as our competitors because technology is at the core of strategy.

 “And so we’re expecting to have a tight labour market, and we continue to expect us to really excel, because despite that market, even last year, we added (almost) 100,000 people.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Accenture revenue growth Julie Sweet
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp