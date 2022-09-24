Accenture expects FY23 revenue growth to be 8-11%

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: IT major Accenture, which follows the September-August financial year, expects Fiscal 2023 revenue growth to be in the range of 8% to 11% in local currency.

It expects revenues for Q1 of fiscal 2023 to be in the range of $15.2 billion- $15.75 billion, which is less than analysts’ estimates of $16.07 billion. The company’s fourth quarter revenues were $15.4 billion, an increase of 15% in US dollars, compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

For the full fiscal year, its revenues were $61.6 billion, an increase of 22% in US dollars. Julie Sweet, chair and CEO, Accenture, in the company’s earnings call said that technology skills are in demand by both companies as well as our competitors because technology is at the core of strategy.

“And so we’re expecting to have a tight labour market, and we continue to expect us to really excel, because despite that market, even last year, we added (almost) 100,000 people.”

