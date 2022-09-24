Flipkart says festive sales see 1.6 million users per second

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ecommerce major Flipkart on Friday said that The Big Billion Days (TBBD) witnessed the highest number of concurrent users on the app- 1.6 million per second. It said categories such as laptops, smart watches, TrueWireless witnessed the highest demand.

The ecommerce firm said its easy payment options, Flipkart Pay Later EMI sees 12x increase in adoption. Its first day festive sales trends indicate a healthy increase in transactions. Flipkart Gift Cards witnessed growth in on-platform sales and redemption.

The makeup and fragrance category also saw high traction among consumers with Kajal being the most in-demand product – one Kajal being sold every second, the company said. This year as many as 11 lakh businesses including Shopsy are participating in the Big Billion Days.

Meanwhile, Amazon India on Friday announced that it is expanding its same-day delivery, within hours offering for Prime members, with delivery within 4 hours in more than 50 major cities and towns in India. Amazon first introduced same-day delivery in India in 2017. Ecommerce firms’ festive sales will continue till the end of this month.

