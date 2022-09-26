After Friday mayhem, all eyes now on RBI’s MPC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After Friday’s massive sell-off that wiped out investors wealth by R6 lakh crore in a single session , all eyes are now on the RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meet to provide some cushion to the local market.

Sensex closed Friday session at 58,098, down 1,020.80 points while NSE Nifty shed 1.72% to end at 17,327 after few major central banks worldwide, including the Bank of England and the US Federal Reserve, raised key lending rates to tame inflation amidst fear of a looming recession.

After last week’s fall, the two benchmark indexes have turned negative for the year to date in 2022 and India’s local currency, the INR, has nose-dived in recent sessions. There are now consensus among trade analysts and experts that RBI will go for a 50bps rate hike.

While this might help the RBI to support the Rupee against the US Dollar and bring down inflation rate at ‘tolerable’ level, a 50bps rate hike may not be a very good news for the economy and the equity market.

“For the week ahead, investors will keenly watch the outcome of the RBI monetary policy on September 30. There is a consensus that a 50bps rate hike will help strengthen INR,” said Vinod Nair,

Head of Research at Geojit Financial services. He added, “Benign oil prices and strong local demand may help the RBI to maintain the balance between growth and inflation. We expect the market direction will be led by global developments and FIIs’ action.

On the valuation front, India is the most expensive stock market in the world today. Therefore, investors are advised to wait and watch until the dust settles.”

The 6-member MPC is scheduled to meet during September 28-30.

