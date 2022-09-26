Home Business

Bombay HC gives Anil Ambani relief over tax evasion matter

The income tax department had charged Anil Ambani with "wilful evasion" saying he "intentionally" did not disclose his foreign bank account details to the authorities.

Published: 26th September 2022 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2022 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

The Bombay High Court. (File photo| PTI)

The Bombay High Court. (File photo| PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court has given relief to Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani in an alleged Rs 420 crore tax evasion matter.

The high court has asked the income tax department not to take any "coercive action" against Anil Ambani till November 17.

ALSO READ | Income Tax Appellate Tribunal reprieve for Anil Ambani in yacht customs duty case

The court has also stayed a prosecution notice issued by the income tax authorities to Anil Ambani for non-disclosure of the amount in two Swiss bank accounts.

The income tax department had charged Anil Ambani with "wilful evasion" saying he "intentionally" did not disclose his foreign bank account details to the authorities.

ALSO READ | Anil Ambani resigns as director of Reliance Power, Reliance Infrastructure

A show cause notice in this connection was issued to him, reportedly in early August.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bombay High Court Anil Ambani tax evasion matter
India Matters
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)
HC restrains AAP, its leaders from levelling defamatory allegations against LG Saxena
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court live-streams constitution bench proceedings
Police on Tuesday launched operation against the Popular Front of India in various districts of the state. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Several PFI activists arrested in NIA round two raids across states
Congress party's Jaipur jeopardy: In this file image Rahul Gandhi waves to the crowd as Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot looks on during a rally. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rebellion puts question mark on Gehlot's future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp