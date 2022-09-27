HCL Technologies rebrands to HCLTech

Home Business

As the company nears the $12-billion-revenue mark, Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson, HCLTech said this is an evolution for HCLTech to embrace a distinct global brand identity

HCL Technologies' chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra (Photo| HCL Technologies)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: HCL Technologies, India's third largest IT services company in terms of revenue, on Monday said it has rebranded itself as HCLTech.

As the company nears the $12-billion-revenue mark, Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson, HCLTech said this is an evolution for HCLTech to embrace a distinct global brand identity while retaining connectivity with HCL Group.

"For HCLTech, supercharging progress is about accelerating the digital transformation for our clients everyday as well as the ethos of the organization to advance the aspirations of our people, contribute to a sustainable planet and uplift local communities across our global footprint," she said.

The company positions itself as supercharging progress for its clients. C Vijayakumar, CEO and Managing Director, HCLTech said the company's purpose statement is to bring together the best of technology and its people to supercharge progress.  

"Our purpose accelerates our journey to be the digital partner of choice for global enterprises through differentiated services and products and being an employer of choice for top talent," he said.

With over 211,000 employees across 52 countries, the IT company's consolidated revenues as of 12 months ended June 2022 stood at $11.8 billion.

