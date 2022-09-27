Jio 5G smartphone likely to be priced between Rs 8000-12,000

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Reliance Jio is likely to price its 5G smartphone in the range of Rs 8,000 to Rs 12,000, once the company achieves broad 5G coverage in a bid to attract mass market 4G smartphone users to its fifth-generation network and consolidate its leadership further, according to a report.

The Counterpoint Research report noted that this strategy is similar to what Jio had done with the Jio Phone Next 4G smartphone, co-developed with Google, by attracting hundreds of millions of 2G feature phone users to its 4G network.

“The two-pronged strategy will be key to Jio’s growth and extend its leadership in the 5G era as well. Further, at some point in 2024, Jio will also be compelled to launch an affordable 5G mmWave+sub-6GHz smartphone as the cost deltas between the two have narrowed.”

