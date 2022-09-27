Home Business

Jio 5G smartphone likely to be priced between Rs 8000-12,000

“The two-pronged strategy will be key to Jio’s growth and extend its leadership in the 5G era as well.

Published: 27th September 2022 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2022 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Reliance Jio is likely to price its 5G smartphone in the range of Rs 8,000 to Rs 12,000, once the company achieves broad 5G coverage in a bid to attract mass market 4G smartphone users to its fifth-generation network and consolidate its leadership further, according to a report.

The Counterpoint Research report noted that this strategy is similar to what Jio had done with the Jio Phone Next 4G smartphone, co-developed with Google, by attracting hundreds of millions of 2G feature phone users to its 4G network.

“The two-pronged strategy will be key to Jio’s growth and extend its leadership in the 5G era as well. Further, at some point in 2024, Jio will also be compelled to launch an affordable 5G mmWave+sub-6GHz smartphone as the cost deltas between the two have narrowed.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reliance Jio Jio 5G Smartphone
India Matters
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)
HC restrains AAP, its leaders from levelling defamatory allegations against LG Saxena
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court live-streams constitution bench proceedings
Police on Tuesday launched operation against the Popular Front of India in various districts of the state. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Several PFI activists arrested in NIA round two raids across states
Congress party's Jaipur jeopardy: In this file image Rahul Gandhi waves to the crowd as Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot looks on during a rally. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rebellion puts question mark on Gehlot's future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp