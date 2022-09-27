Home Business

Net direct tax mop up rises 23 per cent to Rs 7.04 lakh crore so far this fiscal

Gupta said I-T refunds worth Rs 1.41 lakh crore have been issued so far this fiscal, which is an increase of 83 per cent over the same period last year.

Published: 27th September 2022 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2022 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

directtax

Express Illustration

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The net direct tax collection has increased 23 per cent to Rs 7.04 lakh crore so far this fiscal, the income tax department said on Tuesday.

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Nitin Gupta said the income and corporate tax collections were at a record high of Rs 14.09 lakh crore in 2021-22.

"The momentum of the last fiscal continues in this fiscal with net direct tax collection of Rs 7.04 lakh crore so far, which is a growth of 23 per cent over the same period last fiscal," Gupta said.

At the Finance Minister's Award ceremony for CBDT officers, Gupta said the I-T e-filing portal has stabilised and it has facilitated 5.83 crore tax return filing as of July 31. A record 72 lakh returns were filed on the portal on a single day.

July 31 was the last date for filing ITRs for salaried individuals for income earned in 2021-22 fiscal.

Gupta said I-T refunds worth Rs 1.41 lakh crore have been issued so far this fiscal, which is an increase of 83 per cent over the same period last year. The CBDT chief said the department is using technology to increase tax collection.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
net direct tax Central Board of Direct Taxes Nitin Gupta
India Matters
Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan CM Gehlot to visit Delhi, meet Congress high command
Resort owned by Pulkit Arya was set on fire by the locals.(Photo |Twitter)
Ankita murder case: Demolition of resort may have destroyed crucial evidence, says U'khand ex-DGP
A member of Popular Front of India (PFI) arrested by Assam Police being produced before a court in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
Centre bans PFI and its associates for five years over terror links
BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)
BJP renews game plan for poll-bound states, ’24 election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp